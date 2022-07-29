The contact period comes to a close this weekend, as prospects are allowed to check out schools through Sunday before breaking until college football season game visits.

Clemson is not expected to play host to anyone this weekend as attention has turned toward next week's opening of August camp.

But as we've characterized, the Tigers are waiting for several targets to cross their anticipated recruiting finish lines in advance of the season.