One of Clemson's select few junior offers will be on hand for its season opener, albeit as a recruiting guest of the home team.

Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek four-star defensive tackle Champ Thompson is among the headlining recruits expected to be at the Tigers' Monday night game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.