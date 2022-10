Well, our scoop on the Zechariah Owens development adds a twist to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game between Clemson and Florida State, doesn't it?

We feel confident in asserting that the standard pre-game exchanges between coaching staffs on the field will take on a different tenor.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Owens (6-6, 350), a four-star offensive lineman from McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Christian Landing, followed our Thursday morning report by confirming that he had decommitted from Clemson and would be at Saturday's contest as an FSU guest.

We will share more on how it went down as well as the recruiting ramifications in our Monday Insider.

Recruiting decisions often aren't based on game or season results, as this one demonstrates.