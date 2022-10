Clemson's games against Syracuse have tended to wind up much more dramatic and important than anticipated.

This week's recruiting visitor list, though, befits a clash of top-15 unbeatens.

The Tigers are set to play host to numerous remaining targets for this class as well as another a pack of prominent underclassmen for the next class and beyond.

It starts with quarterbacks and defensive linemen at Clemson, and Saturday's guest list features important visitors for both.