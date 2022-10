As we've written a few times this week, the open date will afford Clemson a few recruiting luxuries today.

For the first time this fall evaluation period, the Tigers will have their full staff out on the road -- as opposed to the night before a game where several coaches typically stay with the team.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson will have the full day to make school stops in advance of watching Friday night action. And without a Saturday game to hustle back for, there is a greater range to where they can travel to check out prospects.