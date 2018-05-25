THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

--- Today figures to shed significant light on Clemson’s direction at tight end for the rest of this class.

As you presumably are aware, Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald tight end target Luke Deal is set to reveal his decision this evening on social media.

Deal (6-4, 235) is hosting a private gathering for high school teammates, family and churchgoers from 6-8 p.m., during which time he will post his commitment announcement.