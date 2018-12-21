After talking with numerous contacts late Thursday, we are in a position to report additional details and insight into the recruitment of Charlotte (N.C.) four-star athlete Quavaris Crouch.

More on why culture and "fit" are crucial with prospects as they select the school of their choice.

Also, what we expect Clemson's coaches to do in the coming weeks as additions to this recruiting class are quite possible before the second National Signing Day (February 6).

FRIDAY INSIDER NOTES