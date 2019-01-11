THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Maybe the Ealy bird gets the worm.

The NCAA’s final contact period this recruiting cycle commences today, kicking off the first of four available weekends for schools to conduct official visits leading into the Feb. 6 final National Signing Day.

As we reported, Clemson will play host to just one uncommitted official visitor this weekend in Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy.