Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson’s coaching staff travels are coming to a close as the NCAA contact period concludes this week.

Dabo Swinney started putting a bow on the proceedings with a stop for a five-star Thursday.

We can tell you Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy five-star cornerback Fred Davis drew an appearance from Swinney and staffers as part of their Sunshine State swing.

Five-star DB Fred Davis of Jacksonville (Fla.), the nation's No. 3 cornerback prospect.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
