This week’s final National Signing Day wasn’t necessarily busy for Clemson in terms of its own acquisitions.

But there were several developments that were either pertinent or we believe could impact their long-term fortunes indirectly.

Chief among them, Florida State lost out on its latest quarterback target when New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton four-star Lance Legendre signed with Maryland.