Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 05:52:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

**** Clemson’s increased push with California prospects merits a watchful eye on Rivals.com’s first Camp Series event.

This year’s RCS circuit kicks off Sunday in Los Angeles.

Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker offer Justin Flowe, Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan five-star running back Kendall Milton and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star corner Darion Green-Warren are all scheduled to compete.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}