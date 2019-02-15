THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

**** Clemson’s increased push with California prospects merits a watchful eye on Rivals.com’s first Camp Series event.

This year’s RCS circuit kicks off Sunday in Los Angeles.

Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker offer Justin Flowe, Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan five-star running back Kendall Milton and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star corner Darion Green-Warren are all scheduled to compete.