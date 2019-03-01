THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Now that Clemson’s recruiting reach has expanded across the country, there isn’t a Rivals Camp Series event that doesn’t stand the chance of having a couple of pertinent prospects involved.

But after fielding competitions in Los Angeles and Houston the last two weekends, the RCS moves into more fertile Clemson recruiting ground this weekend.

Sunday’s camp in Miami boasts the potential to include several prominent prospects on the Tigers’ radar.

Attendance is always a fluid dynamic with recruiting camps, and there are always absences from the registration list.