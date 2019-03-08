Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 05:54:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson’s second major recruiting weekend this spring is already underway.

As we reported Thursday night, Catawissa (Penn.) Southern Columbia five-star receiver Julian Fleming is already on campus.

Fleming (6-3, 215), ranked No. 12 nationally by Rivals.com, is accompanied by his mother and doesn’t fly home until Sunday.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}