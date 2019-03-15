Ticker
Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson played host to a significant target Thursday after all its pro day fun had ended.

Port Huron (Mich.) Northern's Braiden McGregor visited campus for the first time.

McGregor (6-6, 250) is being recruited by most schools as a defensive end or jumbo athlete.

Clemson is courting him as an athlete who could play tight end or defensive end, with the Tigers possessing a greater need at tight end.

Port Huron (MI) tight end Braiden McGregor.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
