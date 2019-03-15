Friday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson played host to a significant target Thursday after all its pro day fun had ended.
Port Huron (Mich.) Northern's Braiden McGregor visited campus for the first time.
McGregor (6-6, 250) is being recruited by most schools as a defensive end or jumbo athlete.
Clemson is courting him as an athlete who could play tight end or defensive end, with the Tigers possessing a greater need at tight end.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news