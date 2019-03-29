THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson closes out the week with a spring practice today slated to feature a couple of notable recruiting visitors.

As regional analyst Sam Spiegelman wrote about earlier this week, Mansfield (Texas) Timberview corner Jalen Kimber will be on hand.

Kimber (6-1, 170) won position MVP at the Rivals Camp Series competition in Dallas last weekend.