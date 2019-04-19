THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One of our favorite events of the recruiting calendar is here as the Rivals Camp Series pitches its tent tonight in Atlanta.

This has usually been one of the most talent-rich stops on its circuit, not to mention the one that usually attracts more relevant Clemson targets. That paradigm has shifted a bit as the Tigers have evolved into a coveted destination program nationally the last one or two cycles, but the overall point remains.

The Easter holiday as well as other considerations, though, bumped this one to this evening at Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler High School, and Tigerillustrated.com will be on hand to release coverage next week in supplement to the network’s weekend coverage.