Friday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A big weekend ahead for a longstanding member of Clemson’s commitment list.
We’ve expressed on multiple occasions that among the Tigers’ five offensive line pledges, the one this observer is highest on is the one ranked the lowest: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass high-three star tackle Walker Parks.
Parks (6-5, 283) drew a bump last summer as his profile escalated. Yet at that time, he still weighed in the 250s, and it was our understanding that our analysts reasonably wanted to see how he filled out over time.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news