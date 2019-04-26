THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A big weekend ahead for a longstanding member of Clemson’s commitment list.

We’ve expressed on multiple occasions that among the Tigers’ five offensive line pledges, the one this observer is highest on is the one ranked the lowest: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass high-three star tackle Walker Parks.

Parks (6-5, 283) drew a bump last summer as his profile escalated. Yet at that time, he still weighed in the 250s, and it was our understanding that our analysts reasonably wanted to see how he filled out over time.