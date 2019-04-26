News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 06:16:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A big weekend ahead for a longstanding member of Clemson’s commitment list.

We’ve expressed on multiple occasions that among the Tigers’ five offensive line pledges, the one this observer is highest on is the one ranked the lowest: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass high-three star tackle Walker Parks.

Parks (6-5, 283) drew a bump last summer as his profile escalated. Yet at that time, he still weighed in the 250s, and it was our understanding that our analysts reasonably wanted to see how he filled out over time.

Zjxlvug6dqaxxjfstjnx
Clemson commit Walker Parks has added over 30 pounds to his frame since this photo a year ago. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}