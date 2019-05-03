Friday Insider Notes
For it to be just a quarter of the way through this recruiting cycle, there has been an awful lot of movement atop the team recruiting standings of late.
Clemson nearly overtook Alabama for No. 1 a week ago when five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee committed.
The Crimson Tide stretched their margin back out last weekend after flipping four-star tight end Drew Sanders from Oklahoma. But then LSU surged past both after netting five-stars Rakim Jarrett and Antoine Sampah within the week.
LSU (2,069), Alabama (1,872) and Clemson (1,698) have created some separation from fourth-place Miami (1,422), although we’re a ways from any of the schools approaching the cap of 20 commitments counting toward its total.
