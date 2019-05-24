Friday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson's staff has used the spring evaluation period to survey the market for prospective tight end candidates. In as much to plant the seeds for attracting several to the Dabo Swinney Camp next month for more comprehensive evaluation.
As we reported Thursday, the Tigers played host Thursday to a prospect whose star has lit up over the past week.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news