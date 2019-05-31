News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 06:04:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When you reach Clemson’s stature, sometimes you become the recruited more so than the recruiter.

As Rivals.com regional analyst Sam Spiegelman brought to light Thursday, the Tigers will play host to a top-100 prospect from Louisiana at the Dabo Swinney Camp within the next two weeks.

Metairie (La.) Rummel four-star receiver Koy Moore told Spiegelman he plans to compete at the camp.

Iykdul6wuqjjtahkhc0g
Metairie (La.) Rummel four-star Koy Moore, the nation's No. 14-ranked wide receiver recruit. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}