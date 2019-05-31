THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When you reach Clemson’s stature, sometimes you become the recruited more so than the recruiter.

As Rivals.com regional analyst Sam Spiegelman brought to light Thursday, the Tigers will play host to a top-100 prospect from Louisiana at the Dabo Swinney Camp within the next two weeks.

Metairie (La.) Rummel four-star receiver Koy Moore told Spiegelman he plans to compete at the camp.