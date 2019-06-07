THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We’ve framed these two weeks of the Dabo Swinney Camp as significant for Clemson’s direction at tight end for this recruiting class.

Another domino looks set to fall today.

We introduced Saraland (Ala.)’s DaMarcus Thomas to the conversation in late April, then brought to light last week that Clemson's staff has quietly sought to attract him to camp for evaluation.