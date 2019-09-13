Friday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson's coaches did not go on the road last Friday night on the opening weekend of the contact period, as focus centered on the Texas A&M matchup.
We can tell you that while the majority of the Tigers’ staffers will stay with the team throughout their trip to Syracuse this weekend, one game in relative proximity is set to pull at least one Clemson assistant.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news