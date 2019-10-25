THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson gets its fifth opportunity to bring in recruits for a home game with Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. contest against Boston College.

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian 2021 defensive end offer Cade Denhoff remains the biggest confirmed name on the relatively low-key visitor list, although at least a few additional pertinent names figure to show.

Neither this week nor next week’s game with Wofford stands to be a major draw, in part because the Tigers are gearing their remaining efforts for this recruiting class in particular toward drawing targets to their big recruiting weekend Nov. 16 for the final home game against Wake Forest.