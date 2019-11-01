News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 06:40:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We’ve expressed that Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against Wofford would afford Clemson's staff more luxuries in hitting the recruiting trail this week to see and be seen by various prospects.

That came to fruition Thursday night as a pair of Clemson assistants traveled to watch a priority junior target.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}