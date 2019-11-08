THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

N.C. State’s visitor list for the 7:30 p.m. homecoming contest against Clemson is slim on mutual targets.

The key points for Clemson: No Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star running back Will Shipley, no Greensboro (N.C.) Page four-star defensive tackle Payton Page – whom N.C. State didn’t offer – and no Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw.

Per TheWolfpacker.com, N.C. State is expecting upward of 100 unofficial visitors.