{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 06:20:08 -0600') }}

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

N.C. State’s visitor list for the 7:30 p.m. homecoming contest against Clemson is slim on mutual targets.

The key points for Clemson: No Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star running back Will Shipley, no Greensboro (N.C.) Page four-star defensive tackle Payton Page – whom N.C. State didn’t offer – and no Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw.

Per TheWolfpacker.com, N.C. State is expecting upward of 100 unofficial visitors.

