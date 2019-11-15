THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The crescendo of Clemson’s in-season recruiting is here, as the Tigers put on their big official visit weekend in conjunction with Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. final home game against Wake Forest.

Clemson will play host to nearly a dozen official visitors, including the majority of their commitments who plan to enroll in January.

But the spotlight will be on the blue-chip prospects with decisions soon pending.