Friday Insider Notes
As we’ve mentioned, recruiting kicks back into motion today with the final leg of the NCAA contact period this cycle.
College coaches have two weeks – through Feb. 2 – to be on the road to close this recruiting class.
They can also start begin playing host to prospects again, be it for junior days or the remaining three weekends to hold official visits for seniors in advance of the Feb. 5 traditional National Signing Day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news