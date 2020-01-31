News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 06:11:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Dabo Swinney continued to work his way up the Eastern Seaboard on Thursday as his recruiting travels come to a close.

We reported that Clemson’s head coach would be making a school stop to a priority junior offensive lineman: Lititz (Pa.) Warwick four-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Swinney then traveled for a cameo at the school of a top defensive back target.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}