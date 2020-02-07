Friday Insider Notes
We’ve banged the drum on Clemson’s less-is-more recruiting practices lately.
Another area where this continues to apply: official visits.
Two weeks ago, a revised NCAA rule went into effect that resets the official visit counter in April instead of August.
The advent of an early signing period led to schools being allowed to host official visits in the spring, and that ended up throwing off the math at some places.
Each program is allowed 56 official visits per year, although six more can be counted back if previously unused for a max total of 62.
