Well, that escalated quickly.

We wrote Thursday morning that in light of a couple prominent schools suspending recruiting activities, it would be fair to speculate that fan attendance for spring games, team scrimmages and then all athletics participation were in jeopardy at the rate organizations were responding to the coronavirus threat.

As you know, the ACC joined other power conferences in suspending all athletics activity, including recruiting, until further notice. That ultimately snowballed to the NCAA cancelling all games through the spring sports season.

Clemson’s football squad broke Wednesday in advance of next week’s spring break, with the intent to reconvene for its next spring practice March 23.