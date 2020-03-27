Last week, Rivals.com published a roundtable from the national recruiting team with opinions on which prospect had the best chance of overtaking Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, a Clemson commitment, as No. 1 in the network rankings.

Here’s understanding that can rankle some folks who might interpret it as the company looking to bump a Clemson prospect from the top spot.

This observer doesn’t feel that to be the case, but I do believe human nature often leads analysts to eventually want to rearrange the furniture, so to speak. It’s why voters select different MVPs and Coach of the Years across most sports when truth probably is, there’s a most dominant person year-in and year-out who should warrant it. But we prefer the new story.

All that as a long-winded disclaimer that while there’s no reason to think Foreman will be displaced as No. 1, it is interesting to ponder his competition.