News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 06:37:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

This week Rivals.com has been releasing its first 100 prospects to be ranked for the next cycle.

The network’s first rising junior five-star with whom Clemson has been remotely involved came Thursday in Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Shaw (6-5, 325) visited Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and previously attended the April spring game with family.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}