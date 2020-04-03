This week Rivals.com has been releasing its first 100 prospects to be ranked for the next cycle.

The network’s first rising junior five-star with whom Clemson has been remotely involved came Thursday in Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw.

Shaw (6-5, 325) visited Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and previously attended the April spring game with family.