{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 06:11:18 -0500') }} football

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's staff has wasted little time starting to expand its search for quarterback candidates for this class.

The staff has reached out to several prospects that have caught their attention after initial film evaluation and background vetting.

One with whom the Tigers immediately got involved is Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee’s Bubba Chandler, a Georgia baseball commitment.

