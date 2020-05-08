Friday Insider Notes
During the Chad Morris and Urban Meyer eras, we used to frequently joke – or only half-joke – how a Clemson offer was sure to prompt an Ohio State response. And that made sense specifically with offensive prospects, given the nature of the skill sets desired for their comparable systems.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
One could say the Buckeyes have taken it a substantial step further in mimicking Clemson.
We posted earlier this week the updated rundown for offers dispensed by power five programs, per the Rivals.com database.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news