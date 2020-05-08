During the Chad Morris and Urban Meyer eras, we used to frequently joke – or only half-joke – how a Clemson offer was sure to prompt an Ohio State response. And that made sense specifically with offensive prospects, given the nature of the skill sets desired for their comparable systems.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

One could say the Buckeyes have taken it a substantial step further in mimicking Clemson.

We posted earlier this week the updated rundown for offers dispensed by power five programs, per the Rivals.com database.