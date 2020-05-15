News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 06:09:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

One of South Carolina’s more acclaimed prospects is set to announce next week, while another’s (first) decision has been put on hold.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

For many months, we viewed the Palmetto State’s 2021 class as one of its worst in a decade, if not longer. Up until this spring, we considered the highest-ranked instate recruits to barely be mid-three star quality, if that.

New names have surfaced over the course of the spring that have altered our complexion, to a degree.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}