One of South Carolina’s more acclaimed prospects is set to announce next week, while another’s (first) decision has been put on hold.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

For many months, we viewed the Palmetto State’s 2021 class as one of its worst in a decade, if not longer. Up until this spring, we considered the highest-ranked instate recruits to barely be mid-three star quality, if that.

New names have surfaced over the course of the spring that have altered our complexion, to a degree.