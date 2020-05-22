Friday Insider Notes
Clemson continues to have eyes on one if not two offensive tackles to cap its offensive line haul for this recruiting class, with a trio of candidates at the forefront of its pursuits.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Tigers are tracking a considerably wider pool of options should the board warrant expanding down the road.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news