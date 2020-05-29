Our sibling Georgia site, UGASports.com, broke the news Thursday that former USC five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is set to join the Dawgs as a transfer.

Daniels should be granted a medical redshirt from last season and have three years of playing eligibility remaining, although it remains to be seen whether the NCAA will grant him immediate eligibility or make him sit a year per a longstanding rule. Amid the current climate, odds favor anyone with a lawyer getting to play immediately.

We noted on The WestZone board that this affects Clemson in that Daniels becomes the frontrunner to be UGA’s starting quarterback when the teams meet to christen the 2021 season in Charlotte.