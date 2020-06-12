News More News
Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's staff has continued to slowly but steadily expand the safety board since the program’s initial wave of offers last week.

The latest to add to the candidate list is Playa Del Ray (Calif.) St. Bernard four-star Larry Turner-Gooden, who disclosed an offer Thursday evening.

Turner-Gooden (6-1, 190) is listed as an athlete by Rivals.com.

We can tell you Clemson has him on the board as a safety, and he picked up his offer via safeties coach Mickey Conn.

