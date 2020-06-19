Our installment highlighting Swinney’s most decorated acquisitions from Florida will run later today.

The point for how the mighty Big Three – Florida, Florida State and Miami – have fallen was driven home again earlier this week when Alabama scored commitments from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star lineman JC Latham and Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater four-star receiver Christian Leary.

Neither of whom, we’d add, have even visited Alabama yet.