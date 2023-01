Clemson's elite junior day weekend has arrived.

The festivities get underway Saturday, although the Tigers will have a couple of distant targets arriving this afternoon and evening for travel and logistics reasons.

As always, the annual event is designed to attract bull's-eyed prospects and emphasize the selectivity of Dabo Swinney's recruiting process.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

In other words, collect the ones Clemson wants in tight quarters and show them the personality and hospitality that has tended to distinguish the program and its culture.