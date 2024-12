BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

What's the over and under on impactful transfers Clemson's staff takes from the portal in the coming weeks?

And what about portal defections?

The priority list for Clemson in the portal?

Clemson's quarterback recruiting?

Additional insight on Purdue defensive end and portal candidate Will Heldt?

We've got you covered on that and more in our second feature of the day.



FRIDAY INSIDER: PORTAL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)