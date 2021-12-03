Friday Night Insider Notes
In our third update Friday, Tigerillustrated.com has more to release on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
We also have updates on several four-star Clemson targets, more coaching stops, upcoming visits and additional recruiting intel.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: RIVALS2021
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!