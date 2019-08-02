News More News
Friday Night Justin Flowe Update

Adam Gorney
Rivals.com - Tigerillustrated.com

We have additional insight on Clemson 5-star linebacker target Justin Flowe of Upland (Calif.) following the release of his top four schools on Friday.

Rivals.com bills Flowe No. 2 nationally overall regardless of position and the No. 1 linebacker recruit in the nation.

