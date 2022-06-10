CLEMSON -- The second round of the Dabo Swinney Camp got underway Friday afternoon with a host of one-day campers joining several hundred three-day weekend participants.

This weekend's action will largely be for evaluation for underclassmen, starting with the 2024 cycle and down into the 2025 group.

More of the prominent names are slated to compete the next two days.

As we highlighted earlier, probably the marquee attraction Friday was Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View junior four-star defensive end Justin Greene.