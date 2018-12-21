Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-21 14:22:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday Nuggets

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Stability is so freaking hard in college football.

Simply winning consistently is a tremendously difficult proposition. Most of college football is a rollercoaster ride, and Clemson fans are still well acquainted with that experience even though the Tommy Bowden era is so far in the rear-view mirror.

But maintaining a perch in the rare air at the top of the mountain? Not sure everyone here in the Clemson bubble appreciates just how remarkable this run has been.

A total of 10 schools have occupied the 20 playoff slots over five seasons.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}