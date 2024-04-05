BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Dabo Swinney urged fans to attend Saturday's spring game for a multitude of reasons -- one of which was the influence it might have on attending recruits.

While Clemson and many schools have marginalized the spring game as a recruiting function because of the greater value in practice visits, the Tigers have nonetheless always had at least a handful of pertinent prospects on hand.

In our second Insider of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we unveil more nationally-regarded prospects slated to be in Clemson on Saturday. In fact, two prospects couldn't wait and arrived on Thursday for a long weekend stay on campus.

FRIDAY P.M. RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!