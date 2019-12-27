Friday P.M. Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | It's been well established that Tanner Muse had some struggles in coverage against Virginia, and that Ohio State surely will try to isolate him in similar fashion.
But how might Brent Venables choose to cover up this potential problem? What's the counter he's come up with over the past three weeks?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news