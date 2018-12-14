As the Christmas holiday draws closer, the biggest name left on Clemson's recruiting board is Charlotte (N.C.) Harding four-star athlete Quavaris Crouch.

Rivals.com bills Crouch as the No. 1-ranked football recruit in the state of North Carolina and 30th nationally overall regardless of position.

After talking with numerous sources over the last several days, including Thursday night, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on Crouch.

FRIDAY QUAVARIS CROUCH UPDATE