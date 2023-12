BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

You'll want to check out our Friday update on Hinesville (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman and longtime Clemson recruiting target Elyjah Thurmon.

Also, finally, we have intel on Matt Luke's first off-campus recruiting stop.

This may be our most-read update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

FRIDAY THURMON UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!