BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We're heading into the weekend with a bang.

In our first recruiting update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com issues two major projections.

We also have more to report on Tallahassee (Fla.) four-star defensive back Ashton Hampton.

FRIDAY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!